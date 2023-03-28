Did Black Lives Matter Infringe On Adidas’ Three-Stripe Copyright?

Videos by OutKick

Black Lives Matter is facing legal action from Adidas over the BLM organization’s logo.

BLM has used, and continues to use, a logo with three stripes surrounding text.

After using it on merchandise and in promotional materials, Black Lives Matter is now attempting to file a trademark for its three-stripes logo.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben tweeted out a thread explaining that in response, Adidas has “taken court action” to block their attempt.

Adidas has taken court action to block a trademark filed by Black Lives Matter for its "Three-Stripe" logo.



Per the court filings made on March 27th, Adidas claims the Black Lives Matter stripes are too similar to its own.



A thread 🧵#adidas #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/S4b5YFXRdh — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 28, 2023

One of the main arguments offered by the famed sportswear manufacturer is that “consumers will believe that the goods and services offered under BLM’s trademark are associated with or sponsored by Adidas.”

The court filing goes on to state that:



1️⃣ Adidas has priority in the "Three-Stripe" trademark.



2️⃣ Consumers will believe that the goods and services offered under BLM's trademark are associated with or sponsored by Adidas.



[3/8] pic.twitter.com/ypoP8g0VrM — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 28, 2023

Additionally, they allege that BLM incorporates the stripes in a similar manner and that “The goods and services offered by BLM under its proposed trademark are identical to or highly related to Adidas’s offerings.”

The filing also says that if BLM’s trademark is approved, it will materially harm Adidas “by eroding consumers’ exclusive identification of the Three-Stripe Mark with Adidas.”

HONG KONG, CHINA – 2019/04/09: Adidas brand logo seen in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (Photo by Daniel Fung/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Does Adidas Have a Case Against BLM?

The Black Lives Matter organization does not have the best reputation when it comes to financial matters.

But Gerben is uncertain as to how strong Adidas’s case is in this instance.

According to him, the different orientations and colors of the stripes might make it a difficult filing to win.

READ: GRANT NAPEAR – BROADCASTER FIRED FOR ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ TWEET – READY FOR HIS DAY IN COURT: ‘I WAS USED AS A SACRIFICIAL LAMB’

Trademark law is notoriously difficult to understand, and rulings are often unpredictable.

Adidas has been clearly associated with the three stripes their entire history. But BLM’s stripes are the same size, as opposed to Adidas’s decreasing sizes, and the yellow color might make this a difficult claim.

That said, Adidas presented a comparison of different items from them and the BLM store, and you can see how they thought the filing was worthwhile.

Credit: Josh Gerben/Twitter

Stay tuned!