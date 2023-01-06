Grant Napear – Broadcaster Fired For ‘All Lives Matter’ Tweet – Ready For His Day In Court: ‘I Was Used As A Sacrificial Lamb’

Grant Napear, the former play-by-play man for the Sacramento Kings, was fired for tweeting “all lives matter” in response to Demarcus Cousins during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

While the story is now over two years old, that doesn’t make it any less ludicrous or important and Napear joined Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich on Friday to let the world know he’s ready for his day in court.

Here’s the tweet that Napear – who had been with the Kings since 1988 – shared back in May of 2020 that cost him his job with KHTK Sports 1140 and forced him to resign from his job with Sacramento:

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Napear filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Bonneville International, KHTK’s parent company, in October 2021. He’s seeking damages, including lost future wages and emotional distress.

Fast-forward to present day, and the 63-year-old is eagerly awaiting his day in court.

“My record speaks for itself,” Napear told Dakich on Friday. “When Rachel Nichols went thru her saga at ESPN, Adam Silver came out before Game 1 of the NBA Finals and said nobody should lose their job over this and that a person’s body of work should be analyzed before a decision of this magnitude is made.”

“Nobody analyzed my body of work, it was a knee-jerk reaction. Bonneville International wanted to use me as a scapegoat, they were scared, it was a tumultuous time in our nation and I was used as a sacrificial lamb. As I said, we’ll see you in court.”

Napear certainly isn’t the only person who lost their job due to their bosses bowing down to the small, very loud woke mob.

People who work both in the public eye such as Napear and the average Joe in America have been, and continue to be, cast aside because of what some label as an untimely mistake in the mind of their cowardly employer.

Napear deserves all the credit in the world for keeping his tweet up, filing his lawsuit, and fighting for common sense.

