Diamondbacks Social Media Team Calls Out Mad Dog’s Attendance At Game 3, Pundit Still Not Retired

Videos by OutKick

It’s been rough out there for Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo.

Russo put his credibility on the line when he announced that the Arizona Diamondbacks could and would not defeat the Phillies in Philly in Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS. Russo announced he would retire if such a thing happened … which it did.

Now, Russo’s covering the D-Backs as they vie for a Fall Classic win over the Texas Rangers. Heading into Monday night’s Game 3 (series tied, 1-1), the Diamondbacks’ social media had fun with Russo adding the L in “NLCS champs.”

Attending Game 3 of the World Series in Arizona for MLB Network’s “High Heat” alongside Alanna Rizzo, Mad Dog Russo received some cold greetings for not following through on his promise to retire based on his NLCS prediction.

The Diamondbacks spotted Mad Dog at Chase Field early Monday and had fun at the commentator’s expense.

“Who let @MadDogUnleashed in the building?! We thought he retired and gates for fans don’t open until 2,” the Diamondbacks’ X account tweeted.

If the D-backs pull off a Game 3 win and eventual World Series victory, Arizona fans will surely haunt Russo for a lifetime.

Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson will throw out the first pitch on Monday.

The D-Backs flip the series to Chase Field for Games 3 and 4. Arizona escaped Game 2 with a series-tying 10-1 win over the Rangers.

Mad Dog, don’t let your mouth write a check you can’t cash.