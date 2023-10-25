UPDATE: Chris Russo Now Says He Won’t Retire, But Will Wear A Bikini With Arizona Eliminating Philly

East Coast bias just got knocked out.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo bit back at XM Radio, MLB Network TV star talk show host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Tuesday night. His D-Backs had just beat Philadelphia, 4-2, to take the National League Championship Series, four games to three.

Russo was so adamant the Phillies would beat the Diamondbacks, he had put his job security on the line.

National TV and radio talk show star Chris Russo of Sirius XM Radio and the MLB Network will be retiring soon, if he is a man of his many words. (Photo by Gary Gershoff of WireImage for Sirius XM)

“If they win the next two days,” Russo said on Monday, “and win this series in seven games, I will retire on the spot.”

Arizona Diamondbacks Rip Philadelphia Phillies, Chris Russo

Arizona won Monday night in Philadelphia, 5-1, before wrapping it up Tuesday night again in Philly, quieting the loudest fans in Major League Baseball – and one announcer.

The Diamondbacks will open the World Series on Friday at Texas (8 p.m., FOX) in a decidedly western fall classic.

DIAMONDBACKS SILENCE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES IN NLCS

“I never even thought they’d even go back to Philly for a game six,” Russo said.

After the loss Monday, Russo hedged his claim – aka crawfished – by saying he would just retire from radio. Lovullo didn’t catch that part.

Torey Lovullo Is Looking Forward To Making ‘Wise Guy’ Chris Russo Retire

“You’ve got to follow through,” Lovullo said after the game when asked if he had received a phone call from Russo “conceding” or if he received a letter.

“I know he (Russo) and Stephen A. Smith go back and forth with all these broken promises,” Lovullo said. “Somebody has to follow through.”

Arizona’s Torey Lovullo Tells Chris Russo To Follow Through

Smith is an ESPN talk show star who used to work at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I know he probably worked his last date at the MLB Network,” Torey Lovullo continued laughing. “And we’re taking applications over there in Arizona right now (for Russo) to work for the D-backs. We need good people.”

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s Contract Is Up In 2024, And Every Network Should Want Him: Burack

Russo’s contract with Siruis XM does expire in 2024. Lovullo downplayed the exchanges with Russo.

On Wednesday, Russo responded on the Howard Stern Show. Stern asked him to wear a bikini and walk around New York City holding a sign describing himself and his mistake.

Russo agreed to do that, but said he would wear a sign saying, “I’m a liar and a dope.”

Stern asked what he was thinking when he made the comment.

“I said it as a throwaway line there on the radio,” Russo said. “So, I’ve got to take the hit for it.”

“It’s good fun banter with he and I,” Lovullo said Tuesday night. “He’s a good man. I consider him a friend of mine. The last time I spoke to him on the air, he said, ‘I’m coming after you.’ We’re going to keep coming at you and keep coming at you. He said give it back to me when you feel like you can, so I am right now.”

Arizona, Lovullo Confident Heading To Philadelphia

Before the victorious seventh game, Lovullo sounded confident Chris Russo would have to retire, if he kept his word.

“I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “There’s nothing better than a wise guy New Yorker saying something and then having to chomp on those words. It will be great.”

