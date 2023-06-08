Diamondbacks-Nationals Postponed As Air Quality Fallout Continues

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Diamondbacks-Washington Nationals game in Washington D.C. has been postponed due to poor air quality.

This marks the latest in a series of games affected by wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada.

The New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday was postponed due to air quality concerns. As was the Philadelphia Phillies-Detroit Tigers game in Philadelphia.

Smoke even caused cancellation of an indoor WNBA game in New York City.

Administrators in New York have also pushed children back into remote learning, an unfortunate continuation of COVID policies.

Stadiums across the Northeast have dealt with extreme, unusual conditions with eerie photos showing the unusual air quality.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 7: A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Air Quality Could Impact More Games

As part of the postponements, the league re-scheduled the Yankees-White Sox for a doubleheader starting at 4:05pm Eastern.

Phillies-Tigers was rescheduled for 6:05pm Eastern today, with a makeup game down the road, if necessary.

As of early afternoon on Wednesday, all three games were still set to be played.

Although with air quality concerns lingering, there could be further schedule adjustments.

Conditions are supposed to dramatically improve over the next 24-48 hours, but with three games scheduled today, there could be further havoc.

When cancelling Tuesday’s games, the league issued a statement explaining that they consulted with “medical and weather experts” before postponements.

“These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities,” the statement read.

The Nationals head to Atlanta to start a series with the Braves on Friday, with Arizona going to Detroit to play the Tigers.