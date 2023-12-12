Dez Bryant Urges Will Levis To Reject Ex-Girlfriend Gia Duddy If She Tries To Come Back After Titans Win Over Dolphins

Videos by OutKick

Following one of the worst moments of his rookie season — throwing a pick-6 to a defensive lineman — Will Levis had some of the best moments of his year. The Tennessee Titans quarterback led his team on two touchdown drives in the final three minutes of a win over the Miami Dolphins.

At one point, the Dolphins’ win probability was over 99%. But, no one told Levis that.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The rookie threw for a career-high 327 yards in the victory. He threw for 135 yards on the final two drives alone, including a touchdown pass and a successful 2-point conversion throw.

People have questioned whether or not Levis is a potential franchise QB for the Titans. He led the team to a victory in his first career game, but then the team lost three straight.

Since then, the Titans have won two of the past three and suddenly everyone is back on the Will Levis train.

That made former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant believe that there’s one more person likely to jump back on the Will Levis train: his ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

OutKick has extensively covered the relationship between the pair. The two broke up in September while he was riding the bench for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis and ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy during the NFL Draft.

But, now that he’s leading the team to come-from-behind wins over playoff teams, is she going to come crawling back? Dez Bryant thinks so and he has some advice for the quarterback: focus on football, not Duddy.

I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs Titans



Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day!



If you are thinking 🤔 😂



don’t take your ex girlfriend back bro



She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night



I remember 😂



She wasted no time… pic.twitter.com/uDlrjR902E — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 12, 2023

Bryant warns Levis that Duddy is out for herself (who isn’t?) and he needs to look out for himself.

Timing-wise, I must agree with Bryant. Levis is playing his best football right now and there are only four games left for the Titans this season who almost certainly are not making the playoff.

At that point, he can turn his attention back to the dating world. Although, this is a big offseason for Levis.

He’s likely to spend this offseason preparing to be the future of the Tennessee Titans. Will that involve Duddy?

Not if Levis takes Dez Bryant’s advice…