Dez Bryant Pumps Up Colts New Unis, Team Responds With ‘Dez Caught It’

As many teams are doing this July, the Indianapolis Colts unveiled a new alternate uniform. The jersey and pants are both blue. It’s a slightly darker blue than the traditional Colts blue. Their helmets are black. The kit itself is pretty solid. And it caught the attention of former NFL wide receiver, Dez Bryant.

As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

I just saw the colts new uniforms



🔥 🔥 heat!! No cap!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 21, 2023

To be fair, Bryant is very complimentary of many of the jersey unveils via his Twitter. He also gave props to another AFC South team, the Tennessee Titans, for bringing back the Oilers jerseys this season.

Still, the Indianapolis Colts social media team took the compliment and ran with it. They posted Dez’ tweet over a picture of the new uniforms with the caption, “Dez caught it, tbh” (TBH is internet slang for “to be honest,” Boomer).

Of course, “Dez caught it” is an allusion to the famous play in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round. Dez Bryant’s Cowboys faced Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers.

Late in the game with the Cowboys trailing, they decided to go for a fourth-and-2 in Green Bay territory. Tony Romo hit Dez Bryant, seemingly, for a completion down to the Packers one-yard line.

But the Packers challenged the ruling on the play. And, as everyone knows, the NFL’s controversial “what is a catch” issue took center stage. The referees ruled that Bryant did not complete the catch, thus turning the ball back to Green Bay.

The Packers ran out the clock and won the game.

ON THIS DAY in 2015 — On 4th and 2, Tony Romo took a deep shot for Dez Bryant in one of the most amazing catches … that wasn’t



Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-21 to move onto the NFC Championship game #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/v5XBCuWbqR — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) January 11, 2021

I know that OutKick readers come to this website for steaming hot takes on NFL plays that happened eight-and-a-half years ago. So, here’s mine: Dez caught it, but the referees properly ruled the pass incomplete.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant protests an official’s call in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Let me explain. Dez Bryant caught the pass and lost control after he caught it while trying to score a touchdown. If that play happened last season, referees would rule it a completed pass.

However, the rule at the time required receivers who went to the ground after catching a pass to control it all the way through. The NFL realized that the rule was bad because of this play.

But the referees applied the rule correctly. It cost the Dallas Cowboys a playoff victory.

Dez caught it. But the pass was incomplete.