Spurs Guard Devonte’ Graham Pleads Guilty To DWI Charge

Videos by OutKick

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.

Graham was arrested in July 2022 after being pulled over for speeding while intoxicated in the early morning hours in Raleigh, according to TMZ. His BAC was .11, which is above the legal driving limit of .08.

Now, he’s reached a conclusion in the case. Graham pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while impaired and had the speeding charge dismissed, according to TMZ. He is scheduled to be sentenced at some point in July.

Devonte’ Graham pleads guilty to DWI charge. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Devonte’ Graham pleads guilty to DWI charge.

Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never a good idea. There’s never an excuse to do it.

Your life could change in the worst of ways. Get an Uber, call a friend or stay where you are. Don’t hop behind the wheel and start driving.

There are countless examples of how poorly that can and often does end. Hopefully, Graham has learned his lesson and the situation can serve as an example to others. Just don’t do it. Don’t ever get drunk and start driving. It’s never worth it.

Devonte Graham was arrested on a DWI charge in July 2022. He pleaded guilty to the charge. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Graham averaged 7.4 points per game last season between the Spurs and Pelicans.