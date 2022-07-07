New Orleans Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham Arrested In North Carolina For Driving Impaired

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning for driving impaired. He was charged with a DWI.

Graham was driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone and received a speeding charge, according to TMZ. According to Wake County arrest records, the 27-year-old was stopped by North Carolina Highway Patrol around 3 a.m. and took a breath test that revealed a BAC of .11.

Graham was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.

In the 2021 offseason, Graham was traded to New Orleans by the Charlotte Hornets and signed on with the Pels on a four-year, $47 million contract.

Graham appeared in 76 games for New Orleans last season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The Raleigh native was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and has continued his solid play in the backcourt since his strong run with the Kansas Jayhawks. In his senior year, Graham averaged 17.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game.

