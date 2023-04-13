Devils Fans Are Playoff Ready And Moshing On The Concourse

Videos by OutKick

New Jersey Devils fans look primed and ready for their team to make a postseason run. I mean they’re moshing on the concourse like it’s a Cannibal Corpse concert.

A TikTok user posted a video of a band performing on what looks to be the Prudential Center Concourse and, man, these fans were feeling it.

I haven’t seen Devils fans supporting the team like this since David Puddy painted his face.

You’ve even got one dude busting out the double-arm reverse windmill front and center. These folks are going to be a problem for visiting teams.

Who doesn’t like their hockey with a side of blast beats (and don’t say “most people”)?

That arena will be nuts when the playoffs get underway next week and the Devils make their first postseason appearance since 2018.

We don’t know just how long the Devils’ will have home ice for the duration of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, we do know that they’ll have it for the first round.

New Jersey could potentially take the Metropolitan Division crown if they beat the Washington Capitals Thursday night, and the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Florida Panthers. They could also win the division if they lose in overtime and the Hurricanes lose in regulation. The Devils would win that tiebreaker by having the most regulation wins.

If they win the division, the Devils will play the top-finishing wild-card team which will be either the Panthers or the Islanders. If they don’t they’ll have a first-round match-up — and a short commute — with the New York Rangers.

The Devils are a team to watch this postseason with that winning cocktail of a great team, solid home ice, advantage, and wild fans.

