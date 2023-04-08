Luke Hughes Signs With Devils, Will Make NHL Debut… At Some Point

Videos by OutKick

Everyone knew this was coming, but now it’s official: Luke Hughes is going pro and has officially signed with the New Jersey Devils.

He’ll join his older brother, Devils star Jack Hughes, for a 1-2 punch of Hughes-ness for the last week of the regular season and then the playoffs.

This is far from a surprise. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald straight-up said that he was going to sign the 19-year-old when his college season at the University of Michigan had wrapped up.

The Wolverines’ season did indeed wrap up, just not in the way Hughes would have wanted after posting 48 points in 39 games. They suffered a Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac on Thursday in Tampa.

Oh well, an NHL contract is a pretty cool consolation prize.

Defenseman Luke Hughes has signed with the Devils, but when he will make his NHL debut is still up in the air. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Will Hughes Debut?

Now, the question is when Hughes will make his NHL debut. It won’t be coming Saturday against Boston (probably smart), but according to ESPN, Devils bench boss Lindy Ruff confirmed that the younger Hughes brother is practicing with the team.

While Hughes gets acclimated with the way the Devils do things — something that you have to think will be made easier by having his brother on hand — the team is in a neck-and-neck race with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

That’s a big deal. Winning the Division would guarantee home ice until at least the Conference Final.

We don’t know when and where Hughes’ debut will come, but the Devils only have two regular season games left after Saturday night. One is at home against the Sabres — who are trying to make a playoff push — while the other is on the road in Washington to face a Capitals team well out of the playoff picture.

Not a whole lot of options, but it’d be smart to let him get his feet under him before throwing him to the wolves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

