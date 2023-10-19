Detroit Tigers’ Dominican Republic Facility Robbed, Latest In A String Of MLB Incidents

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Tigers have become the latest MLB franchise to see their development facility in the Dominican Republic targeted by criminals.

Just last week, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ facility in the Dominican was also robbed.

The Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians also have seen their facilities targeted in recent months, with the Tigers incident even more concerning considering that players were apparently threatened.

The Associated Press reported that five individuals entered the complex, sidelined the security guard and entered players’ rooms to take cash or any other valuables they could find. One was apprehended, with four more still at large.

While thankfully no one’s been injured in the recent string of robberies, if these incidents continue, it seems like it’s only a matter of time. The AP also reported that Dominican police are investigating whether or not the string of baseball facility robberies are connected. The Cardinals incident, for instance, also involved five men who bound and gagged the security guard.

“The corresponding cameras are being taken to strengthen the investigative process and we hope in the next few hours to give a conclusive answer to this case,” a local said, according to the AP.

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 17: A baseball sits on a shelf under the Detroit logo in the dugout during a regular season Major League Baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers on June 17, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers The Latest Victim, How Does MLB Respond?

After the Cardinals robbery, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged that those on the ground were “shaken,” and that the incident was “scary on many fronts.”

Then a week later, the Tigers get hit.

Obviously having just one security guard isn’t close to enough, and although the facilities are operated by individual teams, MLB may need to step in to ensure there’s additional security to protect players and staff.

Dominican development complexes aren’t going anywhere, considering the possibility of finding the next Juan Soto or Rafael Devers. But the league and its teams have to prevent these robberies from escalating, considering more than half of the complexes have now seen some sort of criminal activity.