St. Louis Cardinals Dominican Republic Facility Robbed By Armed Intruders

Videos by OutKick

The St. Louis Cardinals organization faced a scary situation on Friday when their complex in the Dominican Republic was broken into and some coaches were reportedly held at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at the franchise’s training center in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, which opened in 2015.

According to reports, armed intruders entered the complex at approximately 4:00 a.m. Baseball insider Héctor Gomez reported on social media that players were ordered out of their rooms by the intruders. He also said that some of the coaches were even held at gunpoint.

BREAKING NEWS: Armed men broke into the St Louis Cardinals Academy, in DR, taking the players out of their rooms and holding coaches hostage at gun point. They robbed money and jewlerly from various players.



In the past few weeks the Cleveland Guardians’ and Miami Marlins’ have… pic.twitter.com/pAw0HvrGNM — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 13, 2023

The thieves made off with jewelry, cell phones, money, and baseball equipment. Fortunately, the team says no one was hurt in the incident.

“This was scary on many fronts,” John Mozeliak — Cardinals president of baseball operations — said in a statement. “Our players and staff were shaken up, but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately.”

Scary stuff for sure. What is even more concerning is that this isn’t the first Major League training center in the Dominican Republic to suffer a similar fate.

Both the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins had their facilities broken into recently as well, however, in those cases, the thieves only made off with equipment.

The facility in Boca Chica is home to the team’s Dominican Summer League team. The league caters to players ineligible for the MLB First-Year Player draft.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle