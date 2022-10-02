Seahawks, Lions Score Finishes In Rare Scorigami!

Scorigami!

Sunday’s Week 4 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks appeared like a dull contest on paper, but the NFC game resulted in an offense-happy slugfest that ended in Scorigami.

In case you’ve never heard of the unofficial NFL scoring game, the account’s slogan reads: Tracking the chances that NFL games finish with a score that’s never happened before.

For short: a 48-45 score has never happened in the NFL before.

SEA 48 – 45 DET

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1073rd unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 2, 2022

Sunday’s game was a scoring fest, with Jared Goff and Geno Smith both passing for over 300 yards.

Dan Campbell’s crew put in a hard-fought effort against Pete Carroll’s Seahawks. The Lions offense outscored their opponent 22-10 in the fourth quarter but fell just three points short of pushing the contest to overtime.

With a stout offense line, a mad runner in Jamaal Williams and a dynamic tight end, the Lions held their ground but suffered the deflating loss.

Lions tight end TJ Hockenson had a MONSTER day: tallying eight catches for 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit’s offense continues to boast one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Fun fact: Scorigami creator Dave Mattingly appeared in four episodes of Jeopardy!, winning in three of his appearances for a total of $79,400 in prize money. What a score!