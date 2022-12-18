Detroit Lions Fan Puts Wife In Blender With Strong Left-Hand During Parking Lot Tailgate Pass Block

If the Lions are looking for some help at offensive line, they might want to turn to the parking lot. One passionate fan is ready to make the leap from the stands to the sidelines and it’s time for Dan Campbell and general Brad Holmes to give him a call.

Detroit, at 6-7, traveled to New Jersey on Saturday ahead of its game against the 7-6 New York Jets. It’s a battle between two teams with second-year head coaches that are hoping to back into the playoffs as a tumultuous season leaves the postseason picture wide open.

As kickoff rolls around at the Meadowlands, Lions fans will be rowdy.

The visitors were ready to go as they landed in the Garden State. They made their voices heard the second the plane hit the runway.

The energy out of the traveling party was no less enthusiastic come Sunday morning. It was tailgate time in the parking lot outside of MetLife Stadium and one fan decided to get the action started early.

Donning a Penei Sewell jersey, a week after the 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle caught a pass for a first down, he set up in pass protection. On the other side of the hypothetical line of scrimmage, was his wife.

She never stood a chance at getting to the quarterback. As soon as the nonexistent ball was snapped, the Sewell supporter got a mean left hand punch on his wife and threw her out of the play.

Lions fan in a Sewell jersey pass setting vs his wife pic.twitter.com/XFUt8BEDqr — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) December 18, 2022

Needless to say, the Lions fans are ready to roll. And, God forbid, if Sewell goes down during the game, Detroit can simply snag the parking lot pass protection pro from the stands. It’s fool-proof.

Completely unrelated—

If you think fake Sewell’s pass set was impressive, check out this paper airplane throw from a fan in Minnesota on Saturday:

As impressive as this game has been for the Colts, the play of the day goes to the Vikings fan who was able to launch a paper airplane all the way to the field. That’s some Guinness World Record stuff. # pic.twitter.com/qFoL1oItc3 — Matt Sullivan (@SullyMatthew) December 17, 2022

I just really wanted to work that in. Thanks for indulging me.