Dan Campbell Reveals The One Thing That Will Make Him Lose His ‘Sh*t’

Don’t disrespect your teammates in front of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

The second-year NFL head coach has been a content machine ever since taking over the Lions, and things have only been cranked up since Detroit has been showcased on “Hard Knocks.”

On the latest episode, Campbell made it clear the one thing that will make him lose his mind is if players aren’t supporting guys fighting to make the roster late in games.

Dan Campbell talks to the Lions about what will upset him. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

If Lions players aren’t paying attention and cheering on the fringe roster players, they will catch Campbell’s wrath.

“I will f**king go ape sh*t, man, man,” Campbell told the team in the second episode of “Hard Knocks” when explaining to the team why that conduct isn’t acceptable.

He further added, “”I’m going to f**king lose it. Just so we’re on the same page.”

"I cannot wait to watch you guys play." – Dan Campbell



We cannot wait to watch #HardKnocks episode 2. (via @NFLFilms)



📺: #HardKnocks with the @Lions airs tonight at 10pm ET on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/kyKKma5ST7 — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2022

This is the least surprising mindset ever from Campbell. He’s the definition of a players’ coach, and he loves his guys.

He makes that clear time and time again.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell won’t tolerate players not supporting teammates. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

So, it makes sense why he might lose his mind if the players cemented on the roster aren’t fully supportive of guys fighting and clawing to earn an NFL paycheck.

You need to be all in, and that means supporting guys who are literally playing just to be able to eat. Dan Campbell clearly understands that mindset and he has zero tolerance for anyone who doesn’t.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell continues to be a content machine. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to the Detroit Lions head coach for continuing to be the man!