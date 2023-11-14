Dan Campbell Advises Lions Fans To Start Wearing Diapers

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a bit of a weird suggestion for fans:

Wear a diaper.

The Lions are cruising through the NFL right now, and the team is sitting pretty at 7-2 after beating the Chargers Sunday.

One of the main reasons the Lions are winning at such a high rate is because Dan Campbell is laying it all out on the line. That includes trick plays and going for it on 4th down. Detroit’s head coach made a very gutsy call to go for it with under two minutes in regulation on fourth-and-two from the Chargers 26-yard line instead of kicking a field goal that would have given the ball back to the Chargers. It was very bold, but worked.

LIONS CONVERT ON 4TH DOWN. WHAT A PLAY CALL BY DAN CAMPBELL

pic.twitter.com/eVn5ezRgkw — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 13, 2023

Dan Campbell says Lions fans should start wearing diapers.

Now, the Lions coach wants people to buckle up and that might include wearing a diaper in case they can’t control themselves.

“Here’s what I would say—because I tell my family this—just wear a diaper before some of these games. And, I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll,'” Campbell said while laughing during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

You can listen to his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dan Campbell’s suggestion to everyone on his decision to go for it on 4th & 2 Sunday:

“..wear a diaper before some of these games..” 🔊 pic.twitter.com/3XjLZONCRZ — John (@FromEastLansing) November 14, 2023

Honestly, I’m not even sure what Dan Campbell is talking about, but I know I love it. Is he suggesting Lions fans are in for a lot of excitement and might start using the bathroom?

Is that something that happens? Is excitement a reason to urinate? If so, that is news to me. Or, is Dan Campbell suggesting the fourth down conversions will drag out drives and lead to less bathroom breaks? Ideally because it’s less gross, I hope this is the correct interpretation.

Dan Campbell suggests Lions fans starting wearing diapers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Of course, this is Dan Campbell we’re talking about. It’s almost certainly the former option. He’s so bold that fans might now have the stomach or bowel control necessary to keep up.

Also, everyone is talking about the fourth down conversion to close out the game, but what about when the Lions ran it on fourth-and-five in the first quarter in Chargers territory?

Campbell isn’t playing to not lose. He’s playing to win, and it’s working.

David Montgomery powers his way to a first down and Dan Campbell approves 😤



📺: #DETvsLAC on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj pic.twitter.com/3HGPnvKceu — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Will fans listen to Campbell’s advice and start wearing diapers? Don’t tell me. That’s one thing I definitely don’t want to know.