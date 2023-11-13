Dan Campbell Unleashes Another Epic Locker Room Speech As The Lions Take NFL By Storm

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions are rolling and Dan Campbell continues to be a content machine.

The Lions improved to 7-2 after a gutsy as all hell 41-38 Sunday win over the Chargers. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions actually feel like a real NFL team capable of not just winning games but dominating opponents.

Dan Campbell has built an entirely new culture in the Motor City, and that includes uncorking locker room speeches.

He definitely didn’t disappoint after a walk-off field goal against the Chargers. Check it out below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That’s what good teams do pic.twitter.com/7vWz2b4diF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2023

Dan Campbell has the Lions roaring.

It’s truly impossible to be a football fan, and not love Dan Campbell. You don’t have to love the Lions (I’ve been a fan my whole life), but I’m not sure you can claim to love football while not being a fan of Campbell.

The man wears his emotions on his sleeve, and is made out of 100% pure passion as a football fan. He can hardly contain his emotions whenever he talks about football.

Bring up some gritty football players, and he’ll start crying.

Now, he has the Lions sitting at 7-2 and the team is sitting at first in the NFC North. Detroit’s next four games are against Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans and the Bears again. It’s hard to imagine the Lions won’t be favored in all four.

There’s a real chance Detroit will be 11-2 by the time mid-December gets here. I never thought I’d say it, but it might be time to start asking if the Lions are elite. If they are, the number one reason why is Dan Campbell and the energy he’s brought to the franchise.

Dan Campbell has the Detroit Lions sitting at 7-2. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see where the Lions can go from here and what kind of content Campbell can continue to pump out. Shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.