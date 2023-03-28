Dan Campbell Makes It Clear The Lions Are Committed To Jared Goff: ‘Our Guy’

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has no interest in replacing Jared Goff.

Goff and the Lions had a surprisingly solid 9-8 season last year. Despite missing the playoffs, Goff put up huge numbers, and the Lions were a very good team in the back end of the season.

Despite speculation since Goff was traded to the Lions about how long he’d hang around, Campbell isn’t in a rush to dump him.

In fact, Dan Campbell loves what he sees out of the former first overall pick.

The Lions remain committed to Jared Goff. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Lions remain committed to Jared Goff.

Detroit has never really indicated an urge to draft a new QB or to sign a veteran free agent. Yet, there’s always been whispers about whether or not Goff is the real long term answer. For Dan Campbell, the answer is an easy yes.

“Listen, feel really good about it. Goff? Love Goff. Goff’s our guy, man. I think he’s proven over the last two years that, man, he’s made for us. He’s had to endure a lot, just like all of us have. I thought he played his best football last year, and I think he’s gonna come out and play some of the best this year. Feel good about it. So I love our quarterback position right now,” Campbell said during an interview with NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Dan Campbell pours praise on Jared Goff. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Goff had a very solid 2022 season.

There might be a lot of Goff doubters and haters out there, but his numbers can’t be disputed. Last season, he put up some great games.

He finished the year with 4,438 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions and a top-five QBR at 61.1.

You can dislike him all you want, but you can’t knock the numbers. The Lions were also 8-2 in the team’s final 10 games, and he threw a grand total of one interception during that stretch.

Dan Campbell is a big fan of Jared Goff. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now, Dan Campbell has made it crystal clear he’s not going anywhere. That means it’s another year of Jared Goff under center in Detroit. If he replicates in 2023 what he did in the final 10 games of the season last year, the Lions could hit the ground running.