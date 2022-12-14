Dan Campbell Compares The Lions Winning To Escaping Prison

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to crank out incredible content for NFL fans.

The Lions are sitting at 6-7 after earning a 34-23 Sunday win over the Vikings, and somehow, Detroit’s postseason hopes are still alive.

What’s it like to go from being one of the worst teams in the league to being one win away from .500? According to Dan Campbell, it’s a lot like springing yourself from prison.

The Detroit Lions are 6-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“It’s a little bit like, not that I’ve ever been in prison, but you’re in prison and you’re plotting your escape and you know how it’s going to work. You got it all planned out, but you gotta have patience. There’s a certain time for everything to get to where it needs to be for you to make your break, and we made our break. And now, you gotta go through the sewer to get there and we’re going through the sewer, but you’re going to come out the other end and it’s going to be free and it’s going to be good and you know the life you’re going to live. That’s kind of where we got to. We’re not all the way there yet, but we stayed true to what we are and the guys never wavered,” Campbell told Pat McAfee Tuesday when talking about the team turning around the season.

"I appreciate you coach.. I'm having more fun as a Lions fan right now than I have in my ENTIRE life" ~@evanfoxy#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PthKxrr7gJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2022

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are rolling.

You can say a lot of things about the Lions over the past few years, but the one thing you can’t say right now is that the team isn’t making a run.

After an abysmal 1-6 start, Dan Campbell and the Lions have rattled off a 5-1 record over the last six games.

It’s been one of the best turnarounds in recent NFL memory. There’s still a long path to the playoffs, but it’s not off the table.

Will the Lions make the playoffs? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

That statement would have been unthinkable in late October. The Lions were in a prison of their own making, and just like any great prison break story, the team had to bide their time before launching a plan to make a run for freedom.

It’s safe to say whatever plan Campbell had, it’s definitely working.

Detroit is 5-1 over the team’s last six games. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now, the Lions have to suit up against the Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers. Win three of those games and the playoffs could happen. At this point, you definitely can’t count Detroit out after the team’s run the past several weeks.