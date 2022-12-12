Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks the team is capable of taking down any team in the league.

The Lions are 5-1 in the team’s last six games and pulled off an incredibly gutsy and impressive 34-23 Sunday win over the Vikings.

In case you didn’t already know, Campbell and the Lions aren’t scared of anyone.

Campbell said the following after a great win over the Vikings, according to the Detroit Free Press:

I’ve said it before, it’s hard when you get down in the dumps and you were where we were at, it’s easy to lose faith. But these guys never did and we stayed true to what we’re about and they knew, they believed we were one play away and that’s where we’ve been. And so now we’re making the play, we’re making the one extra play. It’s not costing us. And we’re able to overcome some of these mistakes we were making earlier. So, no, our guys, they know they belong. They know when they play football like we’ve been playing the last six weeks, we can play with anybody. That’s the truth.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are roaring.

The Lions started the season by getting kicked in the teeth and being beaten and dragged to a 1-6 record.

Detroit was still scoring some points early on, but the team just couldn’t find a way to win. Fans were getting incredibly critical of Campbell (myself included), and it looked like the season was speeding towards a disastrous outcome.

Dan Campbell and the Lions have turned the season around. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

However, after a brutally bad start, the Lions are maybe the hottest team in the NFL over their past six games.

With a 6-7 record and four games left, the team is still not dead. That’s borderline impossible to believe given how poor the season started.

Does anyone disagree with Campbell’s assessment? Is there a single team in the NFL that wants to play the Lions right now? The rational answer, of course, is no.

The Detroit Lions are 6-7 after beating the Vikings. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a wild final four games, and if Campbell makes the playoffs, you’re going to see fans go absolutely crazy.