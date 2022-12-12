Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell continues to be an incredible motivator.

Following a 34-23 win over the Vikings, the second-year NFL head coach fired up his team in the locker room with another epic speech.

“Man, stay hungry just like you are, man. We are on fire right now and we got to keep it,” Campbell said with so much passion it looked like the veins in his neck were bulging.

We gotta keep going. pic.twitter.com/Obb5p4yZeO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 12, 2022

Dan Campbell continues to prove he’s the man.

How can you not love Dan Campbell? The man is the definition of a football man. He’s just pure emotion and energy.

The man wears t-shirts while strolling the sidelines, never filters his thoughts and his players love him. He’s simply made from a different cut of cloth than most people.

The Lions are 6-7 after beating the Vikings. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not only is he a content machine, but for the first time in a very long time, the Lions actually feel like a good football team.

Dan Campbell has led Detroit to a 5-1 record in the team’s last six games. Imagine expecting that to happen after the team’s brutally tough start. The Lions are now 6-7 and somehow, still alive.

You can also always set your watch to hearing a great locker room speech whenever the Lions pull off a win. While this one wasn’t his best, it was still pretty awesome. You have to love the multiple game balls being handed out. Another true football guy move.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are 5-1 in the team’s last six games. Will Detroit make the playoffs? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions have the Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers left. Believe it or not, the playoffs are still 100% in play for Dan Campbell’s squad.