Details Emerge On Dating Rumors Between Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son

So you’re saying there’s a chance?
Over the weekend, NBA fans were treated to an unorthodox sighting between two figures in the basketball zeitgeist: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.
IS MICHAEL JORDAN’S SON HANGING OUT WITH SCOTTIE PIPPEN’S EX-WIFE?
The two were seen out for a meal in Miami on Sunday and rumors sprung on whether it was a friendly atmosphere or hot-blooded romance. Acknowledging the 17-year age difference and bitter relationship between former teammates Scottie and the GOAT, the romance rumors between Larsa and Marcus were almost too good to be true.
Turns out, it was all a pump fake.
TMZ Sports, who first spotted the potential romance, spoke with a source involved in their respective social circles and it appears Larsa and young MJ weren’t on a date in their public spotting — just a friendly appointment between the two.
Followers of Larsa’s dating / flirty sightings since her split with Scottie in 2018 — and official divorcing in 2021 — found the pairing believable enough for the 48-year-old bachelorette based on her All-Star lineup of past dates.
From new Brooklyn Net Ben Simmons to codeine-fueled (t)rapper Future, Larsa’s dating history appeared to be repeating once again when new rumors emerged of her seeing someone famous and considerably younger.
Like any fling, that hype was short-lived.
Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
And New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
One CommentLeave a Reply
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz