Desmond Howard Calls Out ESPN Colleague For Hiding In Stadium After Receiving Threats From Michigan Fans

Noted Michigan alum Desmond Howard has a message for ESPN reporter Pete Thamel: put your big boy pants on and show yourself!
Not my words. Those pretty much came from Howard himself during a moment on this morning’s College GameDay that got the keyboard warriors FIRED UP over on Twitter.
“So we’ve been doing this for 12 to 13 weeks and Pete’s always been in the crowd giving his reports,” Howard said. “I’m like, ‘What in the hell is Pete in the stadium for?’ That kind of threw me off. Put your big boy pants on and do it in the crowd like you usually do it.
“I was surprised by that, I thought he would be out here.”
We’ve got ESPN drama between Desmond Howard and Pete Thamel over Michigan scandal
Now, I watch that and laugh. Doesn’t bother me a bit. I’m all for the petty crap in this Michigan scandal. You’ve got the Michigan fans and players like Desmond Howard who think it’s all overblown, and you’ve got everyone else who wants Big Blue relegated to Division II.
No in between.
That’s where Pete Thamel comes in.
Michigan fans hate the ESPN reporter — and ESPN as a whole at this point — because they think he’s been a mouthpiece for the anti-Michigan crowd during this whole thing.
Some even speculated that Thamel was doing his standup in the stadium today because he’s received death threats from Michigan fans this week.
I’m pretty sure that’s what Rece Davis is saying as he somewhat pushes back on Desmond.
So, yeah — seems like Pete’s making a business decision and enjoying the friendly confines of an empty stadium instead of braving the crowd outside.
But that ain’t flying with Desmond Howard. He’s heard Pete push back against his former team for weeks now, and he’s ready to take the gloves off now that he’s home.
Show yourself, Pete! Desmond Howard, and whatever the hell that thing is on his head, are ready to FIGHT this morning in Ann Arbor.
Naturally, the anti-Michigan crowd on social media didn’t care for Desmond’s comments and want ESPN to take action ASAP!
Ding, ding, ding.
