Desmond Howard Calls Out ESPN Colleague For Hiding In Stadium After Receiving Threats From Michigan Fans

Noted Michigan alum Desmond Howard has a message for ESPN reporter Pete Thamel: put your big boy pants on and show yourself!

Not my words. Those pretty much came from Howard himself during a moment on this morning’s College GameDay that got the keyboard warriors FIRED UP over on Twitter.

“So we’ve been doing this for 12 to 13 weeks and Pete’s always been in the crowd giving his reports,” Howard said. “I’m like, ‘What in the hell is Pete in the stadium for?’ That kind of threw me off. Put your big boy pants on and do it in the crowd like you usually do it.

“I was surprised by that, I thought he would be out here.”

Desmond Howard discussed Pete Thamel not being in the crowd. "I'm like, 'What the hell is Pete in the stadium for?' …Put your big boy pants on and do it in the crowd like you have been." Rece Davis then said "He's got, from the lunatic fringe, some threats." pic.twitter.com/yzWmeSK822 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

We’ve got ESPN drama between Desmond Howard and Pete Thamel over Michigan scandal

Now, I watch that and laugh. Doesn’t bother me a bit. I’m all for the petty crap in this Michigan scandal. You’ve got the Michigan fans and players like Desmond Howard who think it’s all overblown, and you’ve got everyone else who wants Big Blue relegated to Division II.

No in between.

That’s where Pete Thamel comes in.

Michigan fans hate the ESPN reporter — and ESPN as a whole at this point — because they think he’s been a mouthpiece for the anti-Michigan crowd during this whole thing.

Some even speculated that Thamel was doing his standup in the stadium today because he’s received death threats from Michigan fans this week.

I’m pretty sure that’s what Rece Davis is saying as he somewhat pushes back on Desmond.

Pete Thamel is in the stadium in Ann Arbor because of the Michigan lunatic fringe threatening him. Meanwhile Desmond Howard is calling him out for not being in the crowd?



Desmond continues to be an idiot. — Matt Baxendell (@MattBaxendell) November 25, 2023

So, yeah — seems like Pete’s making a business decision and enjoying the friendly confines of an empty stadium instead of braving the crowd outside.

But that ain’t flying with Desmond Howard. He’s heard Pete push back against his former team for weeks now, and he’s ready to take the gloves off now that he’s home.

Show yourself, Pete! Desmond Howard, and whatever the hell that thing is on his head, are ready to FIGHT this morning in Ann Arbor.

Naturally, the anti-Michigan crowd on social media didn’t care for Desmond’s comments and want ESPN to take action ASAP!

Ding, ding, ding.

Really disappointing, unprofessional behavior by @DesmondHoward — Jonesyful (@Jonesyful) November 25, 2023

Desmond Howard wants to run parking lot Oklahoma drills with Pete Thamel https://t.co/y0fqxUwwzW — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 25, 2023

Desmond Howard tells @PeteThamel, who has received threats from michigan fans, to “put his big boy pants on” and report from the @CollegeGameDay crowd. Dez continues to show his michigan level of integrity and professionalism — RIP Harbaugh Legacy (@OSUDefender) November 25, 2023