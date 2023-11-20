Michigan Fans Threaten To Boycott GameDay, Continue To Be Incredibly Soft

Videos by OutKick

Michigan fans are threatening to not show up to College GameDay this Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines remain consumed by chaos and carnage after a massive cheating scandal was uncovered, and it resulted in Jim Harbaugh having to serve a three-game suspension. The final game of that suspension is Saturday against bitter rival Ohio State.

The popular ESPN event will be in Ann Arbor for the action, but Michigan fans might not even bother showing up.

A viral tweet suggested “the best thing Michigan fans could do is just not show up” in order to cave the show’s audience.

The best thing Michigan fans could do is just not show up. GameDay is only GameDay because of the crowd behind it. No-show and take away the atmosphere they crave. https://t.co/ej55yqHi9K — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) November 19, 2023

Michigan fans suggest boycotting GameDay over cheating scandal reporting

ESPN and Pete Thamel have been near the front of the reporting on the scandal, and it drives fans crazy. How do we know? Because plenty of people agree with the suggestion.

Protest ESPN’s agenda driven reporting. https://t.co/xyajZSE4Z1 — Geoffrey Chiles (@GeoffJChiles) November 19, 2023

Ann Arbor locals and Michigan fans going to the game, there’s absolutely no need to show up for espn’s broadcast. NONE!!! https://t.co/AdBiIABN3e — Trojan/Wolverine (@TrojanWolverine) November 19, 2023

Yes. YES. Let’s do this fam, spread the word – zero Michigan fans behind the Gameday set on Saturday. A total boycott, pass it on, tell everyone. If you support ESPN you’re not a real M fan. Beat Ohio! https://t.co/HafPuGMTKk — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) November 19, 2023

They can have each other. — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) November 19, 2023

Who cares if it's only Ohio fans at GameDay. I'm not watching ESPN anyway. Big Noon on Fox it is! — Ragnar Trading Co (@TradingRagnar) November 19, 2023

I couldn’t agree more. 🙄 — Jim Tussing (@JimTussing) November 19, 2023

That or three hours of FU Thamel. Because OSU fans will show up. — Aegon (@RobertPet73) November 19, 2023

I always thought the Michigan brand was one of integrity, honor and being a great person who is a cut above the rest. The mask sure is off now.

Michigan fans have found every excuse in the book to play the victim card after Connor Stalions‘ (also known as CIA Stalions) sign stealing operation was blown wide open by the media.

Why is that ESPN, OutKick or any other outlet’s problem? The Wolverines got caught with their hand in the cookie jar, and Harbaugh is being punished for it. There’s nothing to suggest he knew about the cheating scandal, but as the head coach, he’s ultimately responsible.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended for three games. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan fans need to toughen up a bit. It’s fine to have a “Michigan against the world” outlook, but Jim Harbaugh’s program isn’ the victim in this situation. Not at all, and the media isn’t the villain for *checks notes* reporting the news. Yet, the complaining just never stops, and I know that because Michigan fans constantly blow up my email (David.Hookstead@outkick.com) accusing everyone of being out to get UM.

Not true, folks. Not true at all. How about showing up and having a spine? That’s a much better idea than letting Ohio State run roughshod over the event. Fire off some emails to let me know your thoughts on the brewing situation in Ann Arbor.