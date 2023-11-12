Deshaun Watson Throws Pick-6 On First Pass Of Game For SECOND TIME This Season

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns sport the NFL’s best defense. The unit is elite and helping the team win games. Unfortunately, the offense often doesn’t do its part. The biggest problem is the rotating cast of quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson is the starter, but has missed several games.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started one game and P.J. Walker started two others. Sure, starting backup quarterbacks isn’t ideal. But, it’s not like Watson has played great in his six starts. He ranks 22nd among NFL QBs according to PFF.

That was entering Week 10. Expect that grade to drop after JUST ONE PASS against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Following a 4-yard run by Jerome Ford, the Browns let Watson pass on the second snap of the game. Watson found a receiver. His name is Kyle Hamilton and he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson tried to hit tight end David Njoku in the flat and he never saw Hamilton flying toward him. Hamilton made an incredibly athletic play to bat the ball into the air, grab it, and score.

This is not the first time this season that Deshaun Watson saw his first pass of the game go for a touchdown to the other team.

In Week 2 against the Steelers, Watson also started the game with a pick-6.

Apparently, starts poorly against AFC North rivals. Even in a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Browns failed to score in the first quarter.

Cleveland ranks 25th in the NFL entering Week 10, averaging under three points in the first quarter this season (2.9). They’ve scored 26 points in first quarters this season, including Week 10.

Watson has thrown two pick-6s in first quarters, which amounts to 14 points scored for opposing teams. So, the Browns offense has scored just 12 more points in first quarters than they’ve allowed to defenses.

That’s … less than ideal.