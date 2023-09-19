Browns, Steelers Headline Ugliest First Quarter of Football This Season

Videos by OutKick
This is far from the primetime product football fans hoped for …
Monday night’s Game 2 of a doubleheader featured the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Audiences quickly realized they were in for an ugly game halfway through a dreadful first quarter of action.
Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six interception on the game’s first play. To follow, five of the six drives after Watson’s turnover resulted in either a missed field goal attempt, punt or a fumble.
With the score at 7-3 after three drives, Watson followed up his INT with a lost fumble. Pittsburgh responded with a Gunner Olszewski fumble to give Cleveland another shot at a go-ahead score.
Pittsburgh threw an INT, which the Browns used to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt for Dustin Hopkins. The Steelers punted, and the Browns fumbled (again), only for the Steelers to fumble the ball back.
Both teams played drunk in the first quarter. Fans were shocked by the AFC North blunder.
At halftime, Pittsburgh held the advantage at 16-14.
Not since the Giants’ first-quarter meltdown in Week 1 did a team appear as out of sorts as Cleveland or Pittsburgh.
For a Monday night doubleheader, the dreadful primetime matchups lack excitement. Cleveland’s game went from bad to worse when star running back Nick Chubb went down with a serious knee injury.
