Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Hearings Come To An End; Decision On Suspension Looms

The NFL’s disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, concluded disciplinary hearings with the NFLPA and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday after three days of meetings.

Reviewing the 24 counts of sexual misconduct, Robinson was put in charge of determining a suspension, or no suspension, for the Browns QB — depending on whether he is guilty of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Per source, Deshaun Watson’s 3-day hearing in front of discipline officer Sue L Robinson has concluded. She requested post-trial briefs from both sides. No timetable for a decision. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 30, 2022

After the meetings, Robinson did not announce an immediate decision on Watson’s possible suspension and may reportedly take weeks before filing a response as post-hearing briefs from both sides are due the week of July 11, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The Cleveland Browns open training camp on July 26, and Deshaun Watson will be allowed to attend training camp whether he’s suspended or not, according to OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

Post-hearing briefs are due the week of July 11, per source. So Watson decision likely weeks away still. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 30, 2022

In the early phases of the hearings, reports circulated regarding the NFL’s recommendation to indefinitely suspend Watson, with a minimum one-year ban.

Since Tuesday, Watson has been answering for the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits submitted by a spree of massage therapists that accused the 26-year-old QB of a range of improper behavior, including indecent exposure and asking for sexual favors.

Twenty of the 24 women reached settlements with Watson, leaving four additional women with pending lawsuits — including Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley, who have been publicly critical of Watson, and the Browns for handing him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract amid his legal trouble this offseason.

Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns on March 18, 2022.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

