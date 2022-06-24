Training Camp Opening Dates For All 32 NFL Teams And One Issue Each Team Must Address

We’re not quite to July but we can see the NFL season on the horizon.

Crazy, right? But the calendar is confirming what the NFL said Thursday in a release:

Training camps are around the corner, a mere five weeks away.

Below is the full squad reporting dates for every NFL team and one fundamental issue each team must address starting in training camp.

Enjoy:

Arizona (July 26): They have to avoid the training camp drama of a Kyler Murray contract dispute so a deal needs to be done in the next few weeks.

Atlanta (July 26): There’s still a lot of building to be done here but this season, starting with training camp, is a good time to figure out if rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is more project or prodigy at the position, even as he starts camp in a backup role

Baltimore: (July 26): This team fell apart physically last year. Was training camp too tough?

Buffalo (July 23): The brain drain began this offseason and multiple significant members of the coaching staff and personnel department left for bigger opportunities elsewhere. So can the Bills not only maintain but increase their success with key people gone?

Carolina (July 26): They need a quarterback. They want a quarterback. And the depressing thing is, whether that’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield, the solution might not necessarily be a permanent one. Also, by the way, coach Matt Rhule is on the hot seat.

Chicago (July 26): Is Justin Fields going to make a big second-year leap, considering he’s learning a new offense, again, and the Bears aren’t exactly brimming with talent all over the place?

Cincinnati (July 26): Last year was fantastic and Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins formed the nucleus of a dynamic offense. How much better can they be with a rebuilt offensive line?

Cleveland (July 26): Deshaun Watson will be allowed to attend training camp whether he’s suspended or not. But can the Browns overcome that expected suspension regardless of how long it is?

Dallas (July 26): It can be argued this team has underachieved the past couple of years given their talent. After a rough offseason when they bled talent in free agency, can this version of the Cowboys over-achieve?

Denver (July 26): Does the Russell Wilson addition make the Broncos a playoff team for the first time since 2015?

Detroit (July 26): Does this team have a legitimate quarterback in Jared Goff or will they go QB shopping after the season?

Green Bay (July 26): How do they replace the loss of Davante Adams?

Houston (July 26): They think second-year quarterback Davis Mills is going to be something. But what?

Indianapolis (July 26): This team is built to go to the postseason but needs better QB play to get there. So is Matt Ryan able to deliver at age 37?

Jacksonville (July 24): Trevor Lawrence struggled as a rookie but not everyone noticed because the Urban Meyer debacle got all the attention. How much will Lawrence improve under Doug Pederson?

Kansas City (July 26): How dynamic will the offense be without Tyreek Hill?

Las Vegas (July 20): New coach Josh McDaniels was a disaster as a first-time coach in Denver. He inherits a playoff team the second time around so what has he learned?

L.A. Chargers (July 26): What’s the ceiling for Justin Herbert? And can the offseason talent infusion get that defense off last year’s floor?

L.A. Rams (July 23): Are they going to run it back, as they keep repeating? Or are they going to run out of gas?

Miami (July 26): Is Tua Tagovailoa good or not? Simple as that.

Minnesota (July 26): New coach, new general manager, better results? Or are the problems rooted in the roster?

New England (July 26): Does Mac Jones make a leap in his second season?

New Orleans (July 26): The Sean Payton-Drew Brees era is over. Can Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston, failures in their previous stops, author a different story here?

New York Giants (July 26): This season is about finding out whether Daniel Jones is good enough to keep or not.

Philadelphia (July 26): The Eagles built on last year’s playoff team but

Pittsburgh (July 26): Who’s good enough to take over for Big Ben?

San Francisco (July 26): It’s Trey Lance’s team now and the 49ers think that will be an upgrade. Will it?

Seattle (July 26): The Seahawks, who have shown interest in Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo and others since trading Russell Wilson, are now focusing on Baker Mayfield. Whoever it is, the Seahawks need to find a QB upgrade.

Tampa Bay (July 26): Whether it’s Tom Brady’s final season with the Bucs or not, training camp has to be about having his new offensive line come together and making sure everyone stays healthy — including the folks in the secondary.

Tennessee (July 26): For the love of God, don’t let Derrick Henry get hurt.

Washington (July 26): The goal is get Terry McLaurin signed and on the same page with Carson Wentz and everything else will follow.

