The Cleveland Browns are bringing in two quarterbacks as the team waits to see what happens with Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently facing possible punishment after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct. With his fate up in the air, the Browns are working out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week, including veterans A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, per sources. Cleveland looking to go to training camp with four quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett to be the QB1 depending what happens with Deshaun Watson's status. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 21, 2022

If Watson gets suspended, which seems likely, Jacoby Brissett will slide into the QB1 role. That means the Browns will need a solid option in case he goes down.

McCarron and Rosen both have several years of experience under their belts, and the latter was a top 10 pick in 2018.

Will the Browns sign Josh Rosen? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Granted, Rosen’s career has been an incredible disappointment through four seasons, but he’s only 25 years old. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.

The former UCLA standout still has a lot of football left in him if he can get it figured out.

Cleveland Browns working out QB Josh Rosen. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for McCarron, he is what he is. He’s a very solid backup option, and is an Alabama legend. If he’s healthy and your backup, you’re probably in a fine situation.

Cleveland Browns working out AJ McCarron. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

