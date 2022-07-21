The Cleveland Browns are bringing in two quarterbacks as the team waits to see what happens with Deshaun Watson.
Watson is currently facing possible punishment after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct. With his fate up in the air, the Browns are working out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, according to Jeremy Fowler.
If Watson gets suspended, which seems likely, Jacoby Brissett will slide into the QB1 role. That means the Browns will need a solid option in case he goes down.
McCarron and Rosen both have several years of experience under their belts, and the latter was a top 10 pick in 2018.
Granted, Rosen’s career has been an incredible disappointment through four seasons, but he’s only 25 years old. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.
The former UCLA standout still has a lot of football left in him if he can get it figured out.
As for McCarron, he is what he is. He’s a very solid backup option, and is an Alabama legend. If he’s healthy and your backup, you’re probably in a fine situation.
