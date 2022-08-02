Baker Mayfield kept things incredibly professional when talking about Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was hit with a six game suspension after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Browns and Panthers play week one, but Mayfield has zero interest in discussing the man that took his spot in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield reacts to Deshaun Watson’s suspension. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

“Honestly, it’s none of my business. I don’t play against the other quarterback. It’s the most cliche thing to say, but that’s just the truth when it comes down to it. I’m game planning against their defense,” Mayfield told Josina Anderson Monday when asked about his reaction to the six game suspension.

When Anderson pushed for specific on Mayfield’s feelings, he refused to say anything juicy and just added, “I’m paid to play quarterback and lead this team and not to make decisions on anything other than that.”

I asked Baker Mayfield about his thoughts on facing a Jacoby Brissett-led team after an initial ruling via Sue Robinson determining Deshaun Watson should be suspended for 6-games. The #NFL has since announced it is still reviewing appeal rights under pursuant to Article 46. pic.twitter.com/wYAuK2EMLF — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2022

Given Mayfield’s tendency to put his foot in his mouth over the years, this was about the most mature response possible from the Oklahoma Heisman winner.

He didn’t seem interested at all in engaging in a discussion about what’s going on in Cleveland.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield reacts to Deshaun Watson’s six game suspension. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s no longer his team, and he has plenty on his plate to keep him busy as he tries to win the QB1 job in Carolina against Sam Darnold.

Did he probably want to get a crack at Deshaun Watson in week one? Of course. Everyone wants a shot at their replacement when they’re pushed out of town, but he’s going to have to settle for Jacoby Brissett.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

More than anything, this response from Mayfield seems to indicate he’s done some serious growing up. If you’re a fan of the Panthers, you have to be very happy with his response to Josina Anderson.