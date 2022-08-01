NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension

After months of speculation, NFL discipline officer Sue Robinson ruled that Deshaun Watson will be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The suspension of the Cleveland Browns’ QB is tied to his sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Watson has a $1 million base salary in 2022 so assuming this suspension stands, it will cost him $333,3333 in base salary.

Of the 24 suits Watson faces, all but one have been settled while two grand juries declined to return indictments on any criminal complaints.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero notes, both the NFL (via the Management Council) or Watson (using the NFL Players Association) can appeal Robinson’s ruling. In other words, the NFL has the final say over the discipline Watson receives, meaning it could extend his suspension if it sees fit.

Watson is not expected to appeal, but if the league appeals it’s a given that the length of the suspension would only be extended to more than six games.

