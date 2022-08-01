NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension

After months of speculation, NFL discipline officer Sue Robinson ruled that Deshaun Watson will be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The suspension of the Cleveland Browns’ QB is tied to his sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Watson has a $1 million base salary in 2022 so assuming this suspension stands, it will cost him $333,3333 in base salary.

Of the 24 suits Watson faces, all but one have been settled while two grand juries declined to return indictments on any criminal complaints.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero notes, both the NFL (via the Management Council) or Watson (using the NFL Players Association) can appeal Robinson’s ruling. In other words, the NFL has the final say over the discipline Watson receives, meaning it could extend his suspension if it sees fit.

Watson is not expected to appeal, but if the league appeals it’s a given that the length of the suspension would only be extended to more than six games.

Twitter Reacts To Deshaun Watson Receiving A Six-Game Suspension

Calvin Ridley was suspended an entire season for gambling $1500 on NFL parlays. Deshaun Watson got six games for 30 women accusing him of sexual assault. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 1, 2022

Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 1, 2022

If you want precedent here, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case—like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s—lacked criminal charges. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022

While 20+ women accused Deshaun Watson in civil lawsuits, the NFL brought just 5 cases to Judge Robinson. NFL argued for a full-season suspension. Robinson hands down 6 games. NFL could appeal & potentially add games. The NFLPA could then look to sue in court. This isn't over. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2022

Sue L. Robinson’s comprehensive 15-page conclusion stared that though Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy, there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, per source. The belief is that’s what the league wanted. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 1, 2022

The six game checks Deshaun Watson will miss equals $345,000 Of the fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 1, 2022