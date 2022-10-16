DeSean Jackson Lobbies Teams To Sign Him, Says He’s Not Retired

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson never retired. He wants to make that perfectly clear.

Now, he’s trying to make sure a handful of teams are aware of this too.

The 35-year-old who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angles Rams hopped on the I Am Athlete podcast and announced that he never decided to hang it up.

“I’m not officially retired, I’m ready to get back to it,” Jackson said.

Of course, this sort of thing is a two-way street and an NFL team will have to sign him first. But that’s okay because he already has some ideas of where he’d fit in nicely.

First, the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles, a team with which he has already played two stints; 2008 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2020.

Jackson also thought he could use the UC Berkeley alumni network to get another bite at the NFL apple.

“Aaron Rodgers went to my college, so we got a little history together,” Jackson explained. “I didn’t play with him, but he went to Cal, so we got a little bit of connection there.”

That kind of academic nepotism is prevalent in any other industry, so why not the NFL?

DeSean Jackson most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team with which he finished up the 2021 NFL season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Could The Ravens Or Rams Be In The Cards For Jackson?

Jackson also pitched the idea of signing with the Baltimore Ravens thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson’s playing style… and because they both have the same last name.

“I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now,” (Desean) Jackson said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

Then finally, Jackson and I Am Athlete co-hosts Pacman Jones talked about him being a good fit for the Los Angeles Rams, He spent the first few weeks of the 2021 season in LA, but was waived and joined the Raiders.

Retired and free agent players publicly offering their services has been big this year. We’ve seen it from Chad Johnson, Dez Bryant, and even fictional characters who have gotten in on the trend.

Jackson is the first of the bunch to want to go straight to a division leader, or that the very least, a semi-competitive team.

In a way, you’ve got to respect that. He’s not waiting around for a bad team to get good.

In 176 career games, Jackson has nabbed 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns.

