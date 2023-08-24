DeSantis Gets Loud Reaction For ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Answer At GOP Debate

Videos by OutKick

The first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary opened by asking the candidates why Oliver Anthony’s hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” resonates with so many Americans.

Ron DeSantis answered the question to perhaps the loudest applause of the night thus far.

“The rich men north of Richmond” have put Americans in the economic “situation” they find themselves in, says DeSantis.

Per the Florida governor:

“It’s a choice. We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline,” DeSantis said. “And it starts with understanding we must reverse Bidennomics so that middle-class families have a chance to succeed again.” “We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can’t afford groceries, a car or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings. That is wrong.” “And finally, we need to lower your gas prices. We’re going to open up all energy production,” he continued. “We will be energy-dominant again in this country. I showed it could be done in the state of Florida. I pledge to you as your president, we will get the job done and I will not let you down.”

DeSantis (+2300) comes into the night with fifth-best odds to win the presidency in 2024, behind Biden (+200), Trump (+270), Vivek Ramaswamy (+1150), and RFJ Jr. (+2200).

That said, he has looked sharp through the first 30 minutes of the debate. Both myself and Clay Travis named him one of the biggest winners of the night so far.

I thought Desantis and Vivek had the best first thirty minutes. Chris Christie going after Vivek was the most memorable moment. Who do y’all think has had the best first thirty minutes on the stage? Debate, discuss. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 24, 2023

Thirty minutes in, I'd say DeSantis — whom most people hating on loved during the pandemic — has had the best outing. #GOPDebate — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 24, 2023

During introductions, only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson received boos from the attendees.

By the way, how cool is it for Oliver Anthony, whom no one knew existed a month ago, to be the first subject mentioned during the first debate of the 2024 presidential primary?