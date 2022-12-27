Derwin James Ejected After Cracking Colts Player With Nasty Hit; Chargers Win, 20-3, Clinches First Postseason Trip Since 2018

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James channeled his inner Bob Sanders when he cracked Indianapolis Colts wideout Ashton Dulin with a booming tackle.
James led with the crown of his helmet on the hit, which prompted an ejection by the refs in the second quarter of Monday Night Football’s matchup.
Dirty or Clean?
Dulin’s soul nearly left his body as James flew in with the massive hit. NFL fans debated whether it was a dirty hit by James or a soft call by officials.
WATCH:
ESPN MNF commentator Troy Aikman was stunned by the hit. “We’ve watched a lot of football, I don’t know if I’ve seen a hit quite like that,” Aikman said. “That was as big of a collision as I’ve seen in a long, long time.”
Dulin was visibly shaken up on the play. He left the game early after heading to the blue medical tent, then the locker room. Dulin was ruled out with a concussion.
The Colts wideout’s no small guy either, weighing in at 216 lb.
James already made his impact felt early in the game when he intercepted Colts QB Nick Foles on a floating pass in the first quarter.
Brandon Staley’s defense has been carrying the load for the Chargers all evening, limiting the Colts to three points heading into halftime. The Chargers went up 10-3 before the end of the half in the sluggish primetime fight between AFC teams. LA’s defense held the tanking Colts offense scoreless as the Chargers defeated Indy, 20-3. The defense forced four turnovers (three interceptions off Nick Foles) and four sacks.
With Monday’s win, Justin Herbert (24-of-31, 235 yards, 1 INT) and Austin Ekeler (67 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns) clinched the Chargers’ first trip back to the postseason since 2018.
The 2022 Pro Bowl roster named James the second AFC strong safety, alongside Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer.
Was it a dirty or clean hit by James?
All BS. ESPN had a number of videos from different angles. Darwin clearly hit the shoulder pad first and his helmet ricocheted up to hit Dulin’s helmet. Dulin’s left shoulder was the target, not his helmet.