What Derrick Henry’s Return Means For Titans’ Offense

The OutKick 360 crew sat down with former NFL running back and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George to talk all things Derrick Henry.

When looking ahead, George said he expects Henry to pick up “right where he left off” with the Tennessee Titans.

“I mean, he was on a historic run,” George said. “He had 900 yards — or almost 1000 yards — in eight games. It took the rest of the running backs the entire season just to surpass him, I think in week 13-14, or something like that, because he was leading the league up to that point. You have to understand this about Derrick Henry.”

George continued: “One, he’s an ultimate competitor. He invests in his body, in his training. The injury that he sustained is not a career-ending situation. Two, he has a lot of tread on his tires. Okay. We’re just now seeing his real body of work got in early in his career. Split time took over the helm a thousand yards, 1500-yards a season, 2000-yards a season. And then was going to have back-to-back 2000-yards, a 2000-yards season was going to obliterate Eric Dickerson’s record.

George said Henry was on pace to do that and he expects him to pick up right where he left off.

“Now, those games off allow him to recover,” he said. “So I would be cautious to just give him the load, especially early in the season.”

Here’s everything the group had to say:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.