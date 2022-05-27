A.J. Brown Receives High Praise From Philadelphia Eagles Veteran

It hasn’t taken long for new Eagle A.J. Brown to make an impact in Philadelphia.

Just under a month since being acquired via a Draft Day trade, Philly’s shiny new toy has veteran teammates salivating over what potentially lies ahead.

Amongst those requiring a drool bib are Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who likens Brown to one of the league’s best receivers from the mid-2000s.

“When you look at him on the hoof, you think of Anquan Boldin,” Johnson said Thursday via JAKIB Sports’ Sports Take. “He’s 6-1, 225, and looks like he’s about that action.”

That’s good company because Boldin, too, was about that action.

Listed at 6’1 and more than 220 pounds, Boldin used his physicality to outmuscle defensive backs throughout a 14-year NFL career. A three-time Pro Bowler, Boldin won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2003, recorded more than 1,000 catches and scored 82 touchdowns.

Most yards per target in #NFL — since 2019 1. Ja'Marr Chase — 11.4

2. Deebo Samuel — 10.6

3. Justin Jefferson — 10.3

4. A.J. Brown — 10.2 #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IG8EalBU1X — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 24, 2022

The similarly built Brown is entering just his fourth year in the league, but has already tallied 185 catches, nearly 3,000 yards, and 26 scores. His 10.2 yards per target ranks fourth in the NFL (since 2019).

“When you watch the tape and realize that he is — he’s a special guy,” added Johnson.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Brown’s play has drawn Boldin comparisons. During late fall of his rookie year (2019) with the Titans, Brown was linked to Boldin by then-Texans safety Tashaun Gipson.

“He reminds me of Anquan Boldin, that’s how long I’ve been in the league … Almost like a running back with the ball in his hands,” Gipson said, per NBC Sports Edge.

“…you’ve got to account for those guys every play.”

Tashaun Gipson on A.J. Brown: "He reminds me of Anquan Boldin, that's how long I've been in the league … Almost like a running back with the ball in his hands … the offense is starting to go through him, it's 22 and 11, you've got to account for those guys every play." pic.twitter.com/EPzSJwYjnX — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 28, 2019

Sounds as if Philly got themselves a catch.

