Derek Carr Sent A Classy Text To Raiders’ Head Coach Josh McDaniels After Former Team’s Week 1 Win Over Broncos

Videos by OutKick

Things ended poorly between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. After the team benched him late last season and Carr publically shared his frustrations, the Raiders released him in February. Despite the ugly breakup after spending nine seasons with the franchise, the veteran QB is taking the high road in the situation.

READ: SAINTS QB DEREK CARR CALLS GAME-SEALING RASHID SHAHEED DEEP BALL IN WEEK 1 VICTORY OVER TITANS

Now that the dust has settled and Carr has found his footing with the New Orleans Saints leading his new team to a 2-0 start, the four-time Pro Bowler has elected to keep things very classy. While reflecting on his split with the Raiders, Carr shared that he shot Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels a congratulatory text after his team’s Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

“After the game, I text Josh McDaniels, ‘Man, hey, congrats on beating the Broncos, man. That’s awesome, just like we did last year.’ He sent me a nice text back,” Carr explained. “For that chapter to be over, at least it didn’t end, I don’t think it ended how I wanted. It didn’t end well. I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to be the kind of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time.”

Despite the sour ending, #Saints QB Derek Carr says he still texted Josh McDaniels to congratulate him on the Raiders’ Week 1 win. “I’m gonna be the type of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time.” Hard not to like Carr… (via @ESPN YT) pic.twitter.com/N5JJAv5hP2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2023

A lot, if not most players around the league, wouldn’t reach out to their former team’s head coach who was a member of the crowd who pushed them out of the franchise, but it’s clear that Carr isn’t like most NFL players.

With Carr now in his 10th season in the NFL, he’s certainly seen some things and realizes that the NFL is, indeed a business. The Raiders made a business decision, Carr has moved on, and he’s not going to hold ill will toward his former head coach.