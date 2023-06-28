Derek Carr Knew His Time As A Raider Was Over When The Team Made His Wife Cry

Videos by OutKick

Towards the end of last season, everyone knew the writing was on the wall that this would be Derek Carr’s final year with the Raiders. Then, Las Vegas benched him for the final two games of the season and his future away from the franchise became inevitable.

Carr has admitted that he wanted to remain a Raider, but after the way the franchise handled things a year ago, he too realized that he’d be looking for a new home sooner rather than later.

Derek Carr knew he was done with the Raiders when the team made his wife cry. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

One moment, in particular, stands out during what was essentially a dumpster fire started by the Raiders, and that was when the franchise made his wife cry with how it was handling the situation.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” Carr told the Fresno Bee. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just, it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”

Well, what did happen is what everyone predicted. The Raiders released Carr in February after he declined to waive his no-trade clause. A few weeks later and Carr inked a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints and will embark on his first season on the bayou in just a few short months.

In his 15 games last season, Carr completed over 60% of his passes throwing for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns while tying his career-high in interceptions with 14.