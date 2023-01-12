Derek Carr Releases Goodbye Statement To Raiders Fans

Raiders QB Derek Carr released an unprompted goodbye message to Raiders fans Thursday.

After being benched at the end of the season, it became immediately clear the Raiders were likely going to go in a different direction.

Now, amid reports the Raiders will start the process of searching for a trade, Carr has released a message acknowledging his time with the Raiders is likely over.

Sources: The #Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization. pic.twitter.com/zvZvGv8cQ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Derek Carr says goodbye.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me,” Carr explained to fans of the franchise.

He further added, “I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God.”

You can read his entire statement below.

To be clear, the Raiders haven’t announced an official decision on Derek Carr’s future with the franchise just yet.

However, unless something significant changes, it’s hard to see him remaining with the franchise next season.

Once he got benched for Jarrett Stidham, the writing was on the wall.

Derek Carr releases goodbye letter to Raiders fans. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fortunately for Carr, the NFL is a QB-needy league and he shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new home. Whether it’s through a trade or after getting cut, he’ll stick around the NFL.