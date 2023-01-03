Derek Carr Wants ‘Stability’ After Raiders Debacle

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seeking a different type of football atmosphere.

The long-time leader of the Raiders was a no-show this past Sunday when the team hosted the San Francisco 49ers. This after he was told he would be benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. Carr isn’t expected to be with the team at their season finale next week either.

Derek’s brother David, who was also an NFL quarterback, shed some light onto his brother’s future during an appearance on the NFL Network’s GameDay Kickoff.

David Carr on his brother's new squad: "He's going to look for a situation with a stable head coach and ownership."

CARR HAS A NO-TRADE CLAUSE

“He’s reinvigorated, he’s excited to go out, so the Raiders are going to seek a trade… he’s going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership,” David Carr said.

Carr then went on to insinuate that the Raiders have actually reenergized his brother and that his best playing days are ahead.

“All he did was go out and be the all-time leading passer in the history of the Raiders,” David said. “So when I look at this, it wasn’t Derek that changed. It was the Raiders that changed.”

It would be an unceremoniously send off for Carr, who has started nearly every game for the Raiders since the 2014 season. He did, however, have a terrible 2022, tying his career-worst with 14 interceptions. Carr was on his way to throwing for less than 4,000 yards for the first time in five seasons.

CARR WILL HEAD ELSEWHERE

The Raiders believed that the writing was on the wall with Carr, which is why they’re trying to push him out now before he would secure a fully guaranteed three-year, $121.5 million contract next season. However, Carr does have a no-trade clause.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that Carr could find a home in New York with the Jets.

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Jets could be a playoff team with Derek Carr as QB

The Jets have had a horrible season at the quarterback position – they started the season with Zach Wilson only to bench him twice for Joe Flacco and then Mike White. It was White who started in place of Wilson this past weekend and it was an absolute disaster. He didn’t even throw a single touchdown in the team’s loss to the Seahawks. The Jets are 7-9 this season and are officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fifth consecutive season.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are 6-10 and in third place in the AFC West. They have also been eliminated from the playoffs.

Regardless of where he ends up or how the situation plays out, Carr has had a significant career with the Raiders, even if it hasn’t led to a Super Bowl.

He leads the Raiders franchise in all-time passing yards and touchdowns.