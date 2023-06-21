Denver Nuggets Owner Michael Malone Inked Up To Celebrate NBA Championship

Videos by OutKick

Championships are forever … so are tattoos.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is commemorating the franchise’s historic first NBA Finals win with a cool new piece of ink.

Etched on Malone’s left shoulder is the classic Nuggets mascot, Maxie the Miner.

Check Out Malone’s Maxie Tattoo:

So Michael Malone continues to add to his legend as head coach of the @nuggets. He got a tattoo of Maxie the Miner holding the Larry O’Brien trophy. Shoutout to Mike Diaz from Triple W Tattoo who gave Malone his new ink. @DNVR_Nuggets @AltitudeSR #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6BGp95Iu5T — Trent M. (@tmac_307) June 20, 2023

Malone’s new tatt shows off Maxie holding the Larry O’Brien tattoo.

The Miner is a key piece of Nuggets history. Maxie worked at the Nuggets’ mascot since their days as an ABA team: lasting from 1974 to 1981. Maxie’s reign ended just two years after the Nuggets joined the NBA.

The audacious Nuggets coach continues on his victory lap after defeating the Miami Heat in five games. The Nuggets firmly established themselves as the NBA’s best team, dominating all postseason with a 16-4 overall record.

Denver also finished at the top of the Western Conference and had the arguably best player in the league, Nikola Jokic, leading the group.

In the championship series, Malone got to flex which makes him one of the cooler coaches in the Association.

From calling out LeBron James‘ fake retirement announcement with retirement news of his own and drunkenly celebrating in Mile High for the team’s championship parade, the 51-year-old Malone has a veteran coach’s mind with a rookie’s spirit.

LeBron tried to clap back with a post, knocking Malone, but Mike already delivered the last laugh.