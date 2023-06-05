Denver Broncos Go Full Cringe With ‘Uncommon’ Slogan

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Broncos have committed one of the few unforgivable mistakes:

The mistake of going full cringe.

Denver was already humiliated last season thanks to Russell Wilson’s disappointing play on the field and his bizarre “Let’s ride” promo off the field.

It was so awkward and terrible it was legitimately uncomfortable to watch.

The Broncos love going cringe.

Well, it’s clear the Denver Broncos didn’t learn their lesson because the team has now embraced “uncommon” as the team’s slogan.

Broncos offensive lineman Ben Powers explained the slogan by telling the media, “It means winning football in the National Football League is ‘uncommon.’ It’s hard to do. It’s why there’s not a lot of winners. There’s only one Super Bowl champ.”

Cringe!

Ben Powers on team’s “uncommon” slogan printed on their football shirts: “It means winning football in the National Football League is ‘uncommon.’ It’s hard to do. It’s why there’s not a lot of winners. There’s only one Super Bowl champ.” #9sports pic.twitter.com/xhxYehnB21 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 1, 2023

The Denver Broncos need to relax.

This is the NFL. It’s not high school football. These are multi-millionaire pro athletes. They’re not children.

If they need to be motivated by silly slogans, they’re in the wrong business. It’s that simple. I’m sorry if that offends you.

The NFL isn’t “Friday Night Lights” or “Remember the Titans.” It’s a multi-billion dollar industry. It’s not high school.

Again, if having “Uncommon” printed on a shirt as motivation, you are in the wrong line of work.

Why are the Denver Broncos so cringe? (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Having said that, how uncommon is it to pay a QB $57 million in a year to have the team go 5-12 with a disastrous offense? Is that common or uncommon? That seems pretty uncommon, but we all know that’s not what the Broncos are referring to.

Russell Wilson threw 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions last season. Just brutally bad.

The Denver Broncos go full cringe with “uncommon” slogan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Focus on actually becoming a relevant franchise again and stop with the cringe antics. Nobody wants to see it.