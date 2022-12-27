The Denver Broncos believe Russell Wilson can still be saved.

Denver is searching for a new coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett, and priority number one for the new regime will be fixing quarterback Russell Wilson.

The former Seahawks star is struggling at an unprecedented level, but the team isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“It’s about the entire organization. It’s not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do,” general manager George Paton told the press Tuesday.

GM George Paton says they saw flashes of Russell Wilson — first half of #Chargers game, first half of #Raiders game, etc. Says coaching change is not about fixing Wilson.



Can Russell Wilson turn things around?

Nobody could have possibly known just how bad things were going to get for Russell Wilson this season.

When the Broncos acquired him, there was a ton of hype that he was going to inject the franchise with some much-needed energy.

Instead, the team is 4-11 and his play has been brutally bad at times.

On the year, Wilson has passed for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a career low completion percentage, career low TD:INT ratio, career low QBR and he’s tied for a career low yards per attempt.

Anyone who claims this season hasn’t been a disaster for Russell Wilson is lying.

Now, can he be fixed? It’s hard to imagine Wilson can’t eventually return to his old ways. After all, he was a very solid QB since entering the league in 2012 before this season. At times, he was a top five QB and he has a Super Bowl ring.

That still has to be inside of him somewhere. It’s just a question of finding out how to get it out of him. Seeing as how the Broncos committed $161 million in guaranteed money to Wilson, the team has no choice but to fix him. Cutting him loose or trading him just isn’t an option.

So, whoever takes over as coach next better have a solid history of coaching elite QBs. There’s no other real option on the table.