Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Just Signed A Record NWSL Contract

Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA star and freelance international diplomat Dennis Rodman, just inked a deal that makes her the highest-paid player in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The rising soccer star signed a four-year, $1.1 million extension that will see her earn $281,000 a year. Her new deal is higher than US Women’s National Team players Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rodman’s previous deal was worth $42,000 per year plus housing and bonuses. The Washington Spirit — the reigning NWSL champions — were quick to lock up the rising star long-term after a breakout rookie season.

In 2021, she started 22 of 25 games and logged more than 2,000 minutes tallying 7 goals, and 7 assists.

This season, the 20-year-old attacker has 4 goals through 13 games, and has started in 12 games.

Trinity is racking up accolades including the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year and US Soccer’s Young Player of the Year award.

Her father would likely approve of the hardware she’s collecting already. He has five NBA titles to his name along with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and two All-Star appearances.