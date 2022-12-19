Was A Demonic Creature Or Ghost Captured On Camera?

A couple in England apparently captured something bizarre on camera.

Hannah and Dave Rowett were allegedly walking around Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England when something very strange and scary happened, according to TMZ.

In a short video captured by the couple, you can see something briefly appear and disappear after what seemed like a fraction of a second. Was it a ghost? A demon? What was it?

Take a look for yourself and decide what you think.

Was it a ghost or something else paranormal?

TMZ noted that Clumber Park is reportedly notorious for being haunted by “Grey Lady” spirit. So, it’s not exactly a new spot for the paranormal. TMZ added the “Grey Lady” is sometimes viewed as a demon.

However, does that mean something paranormal or a ghost was captured on camera? I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it at all.

As the loyal OutKick readers know, we like to keep an open mind around here. It’s something we pride ourselves on. As you know, we cover UFOs and keep things very fair.

You just can’t dump water on my head and tell me it’s raining. That’s not how life works. Let’s just think about this logically. Why did the couple have their phone out randomly filming their walk? Have you ever filmed yourself walking around at night? Almost certainly not.

Yet, that’s what happened here, and just their luck, they capture a potential ghost on camera. Seriously, what are the odds?

Was a potential ghost captured on video in England? (Credit: Screenshot/TMZ Video https://www.tmz.com/2022/12/19/dog-walker-demon-figure-crawl-video-grey-lady-england/)

I’m willing to suspend logic for a little bit, but at some point, it’s just too much. While it’s impossible to say for sure what the video was, I’m much more inclined to believe it was edited than a real ghost was captured. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments because I’m just not buying this one.