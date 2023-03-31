Democrats Focus On The Real Victims Of The Nashville Shooting: Transgender People

Videos by OutKick

The horrific shooting in Nashville recently cost six people their lives, including several children, but Democrats have apparently determined that the real victims are transgender people.

It isn’t simply a few isolated, low level individuals showing their true priorities.



The press secretary for the governor of Arizona, the press secretary for the president of the United States, and the literal president himself have all engaged in inexcusable messaging.

And it shows who they really value and what their actual concerns are.

It isn’t children, or gun safety or schools. It’s the transgender community.

First, Katie Hobbs’ press secretary, Josselyn Barry in Arizona jumped in. Her contribution was an unbelievably inappropriate tweet with a photo of a woman holding two guns with a caption “Us when we see transphobes.”

Berry resigned after the insensitive tweet, but it’s unlikely the next two individuals will follow suit.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre contributed, saying that the administration’s “hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”

KJP: "Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now." pic.twitter.com/lHvV3InFNf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2023

Joe Biden, not content with his administration’s bewildering lack of awareness, took things a step further.

He declared in a proclamation that transgender people “shape our nation’s soul.” Then said that March 31st would be “transgender day of visibility.”

Seems pretty obvious what matters most to Democrats, isn’t it?

US President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not pictured, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Transgender Issues Come First

Democrats have made radical transgender activism a major component of their political goals and platform.

At every opportunity, they focus impact on trans individuals instead of the impact caused by trans individuals.

Democrats are choosing to unquestioningly accept whatever trans activists demand, without any consideration that they may in fact be wrong.

READ: JK ROWLING ON TRANS PROPONENTS: ‘WHAT IF YOU’RE WRONG?’

Instead of focusing on the actual victims of the shooting or the harm to female athletes from biological males competing in women’s sports, they worry about what it means to the trans community.

Misplaced priorities like this lead to the inexcusable remarks from Biden, Jean-Pierre and Berry.

It’s a feature, not a bug, of what the modern Democratic party has become.