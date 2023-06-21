Democratic Witness Refuses To Answer If There’s A Difference Between Men And Women

Videos by OutKick

Democratic Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson had five different opportunities to answer if there were differences between men and women.

She refused.

Robinson appeared on Wednesday as part of a Senate hearing titled ‘Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans,” when she was questioned by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX):

The president of the HRC, Kelley Robinson, is unable to answer whether there is a difference between women and men. pic.twitter.com/sVvU5bDAXb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 21, 2023

Mediaite provided the following transcript of the exchange:

Cruz: I’m just asking is there a difference between women and men?

Robinson: I mean, what I can say here is the NCAA has rules in place, they’ve had rules in place for the last decade, and when this competition [CROSSTALK] the rules were clear.

Cruz: Okay, I’m gonna try again. Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? It’s a yes-no question, do you believe there’s a difference?

Robinson: I think that we’re talking about this case with the NCAA-

Cruz: No, I’m asking a question: Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? Most people could answer this very simply, I’m curious if you’re willing to do so.

Robinson: Oh absolutely, I’m just putting into the context of the conversation that we’re having.

Cruz: Is that a yes?

Robinson: I think that there are definitions related to sex, but I also think that there are-

Cruz: I’m just trying to get a yes or no, I’m not trying to get a speech. Is there a difference between women and men?

Robinson: I think that there are definitions for biological sex which is different from gender.

She doesn’t have an answer.

To her, whether there’s a difference between the two genders is complicated.

Washington , D.C. – February 1 : Riley Gaines speaks during a discussion on transgender athletes In women’s sports during a National Girls and Women in Sports day event on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 01, 2023, in Washington DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The clash comes as the Biden administration plans to change the rules of Title IX, barring states from banning trans students from competing against the gender with which they identify.

Biden’s stance and Cruz’s confusion are not shared among most people. A Gallup poll last week revealed that 69 percent of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.

That 70 percent of the country understands the difference between male and female.

Earlier in the hearing, women’s sports activist Riley Gaines spoke about the experience of playing sports with a biological male:

“We only became aware we’d be undressing next to a man when we had to see a man undressing while we were simultaneously undressing… Any man could have walked into our locker room… and we weren’t forewarned about it.”

Subsequently, Gaines and over 100 female athletes have signed an open letter organized by the Independent Women’s Forum to keep women’s sports exclusively female.

Somehow, such a stance is controversial.