DeMeco Ryans Ignores Stephen A. Smith’s Advice, Becomes Third Straight Black Head Coach For ‘Racist’ Houston Texans

The Houston Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Tuesday as their next head coach. In doing so, Ryans becomes the sixth head coach in franchise history.

The last three head coaches in Houston have been black men, meaning that half the coaches in the franchise history are black. And, if you count Romeo Crennel’s stint as interim coach in 2020 following the firing of Bill O’Brien, then Ryans becomes the fourth consecutive black man to be head coach of the Texans.

Yet, members of the media jump at the opportunity to label the Houston Texans organization as racist.

Following the firing of Lovie Smith, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III tweeted, “Using 2 Black Head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldn’t sit right with anyone.”

Another ESPN talking head, Stephen A. Smith, took it a step further. He said black coaches should decline the opportunity to coach Houston, even if offered.

“The Houston Texans organization, I’m going to say something loud and clear over the national airwaves and I don’t give a damn what anybody thinks,” The First Take host said in early January. “African Americans need not apply. This is not an organization that has been fair to African Americans.”

Another ESPN bloviator named David Dennis Jr. asserted that the Texans could finally hire the white coach they always wanted.

“Now you get to hire the coach that you want, probably Josh McCown, with a new quarterback coming up and you get to give him years and years because you say you’re developing someone new. Meanwhile, the black coaches got kicked out [of] the organization,” Dennis Jr. said on Around The Horn. “

Well, that didn’t age well.

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans despite constant implications of racism by the media

Then, when Texans GM Nick Caserio addressed the media at his end-of-season press conference, of course some reporter had to ask about the skin color of previous and potential future head coaches.

“Why should any black coach that you’re going to interview feel that they can trust that you will put your full faith in trusting their plan that they could be the long-term answer since you fired two black coaches after one year?”

“I think each individual is going to have to make that choice,” Caserio responded. “In the end, it’s not about race, it’s about finding quality coaches.”

DeMeco Ryans becomes the third-straight black head coach hired by the Houston Texans. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Based on the hiring of Ryans, it’s safe to say that the new Texans head coach doesn’t feel the same way that the media does. Stephen A. Smith wanted him to turn the job down. The press conference reporter wants to know how any black coach can “trust” the Texans organization.

Apparently, Ryans feels confident that he can lead the Houston Texans to more wins than they’ve had in the recent past. And, if he does, they’re not going to fire him.

See, that’s how the NFL works. Win games, keep your job. Lose games, you might not.

But hey, maybe the Texans organization is racist.

Though if they are, they certainly have a weird way of showing it.