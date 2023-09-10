Deion Sanders Was Not Impressed By His Son Shadeur’s Attempt At Doing His Signature Touchdown Dance

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is on top of the college football world after his Colorado Buffaloes beat the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

READ: COLORADO FANS STORM THE FIELD AS BUFFALOES MOVE TO 2-0 IN DEION SANDERS ERA WITH WIN OVER NEBRASKA

Sanders’ major conference coaching career’s started with back-to-back big wins. Mainly on the back of his son Sheuder Sanders’ extremely accurate, mistake-free passing.

The younger Sanders has completed 69 of 89 passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions after another impressive performance on Saturday. And with the game firmly in hand in the fourth quarter, Shedeur took the opportunity to pay tribute to his dad with a touchdown celebration.

Shedeur Sanders doing his dad's Prime Time celebration after that TD 🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/Y7dKv7N6s3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

After the game, Deion was asked what he thought of Shedeur’s tribute. And Coach Prime did not hold back.

“It was horrible. Because he don’t kick the feet up. He don’t… he don’t want it,” Sanders explained. “Shedeur’s not a dancer. The only dancer in our family is my daughter, she’s the only one that really has rhythm. The rest of us, we didn’t really get that. The Lord passed us when it came to dancing.”

Deion Sanders criticized Shedeur Sanders doing Deion's dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/g2mx8P5xPN — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 9, 2023

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Deion and Shedeur Sanders May Have Plenty More To Dance About

Few knew what to expect in Colorado’s first year under Deion Sanders.

An entire roster worth of turnover, a tough Pac-12 and non-conference schedule and uncertainty about how Shedeur’s game would translate all made for justifiable skepticism about Colorado’s prospects.

Yet through the first two weeks, Colorado’s been one of the most impressive teams in college football.

Colorado has upcoming games against Oregon, USC and UCLA before the end of October, and a season ending matchup against Utah.

But given how the Buffaloes have looked, they may have plenty more celebrations coming. And plenty more time for Shedeur to get his dancing up to his dad’s standards.